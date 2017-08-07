Gotta See It: Kasatkina hits between-the-legs winner at Rogers Cup

There are winners, and then there are what Daria Kasatkina just did.

The 20-year-old Russian appears to be in fine form in the early stages of the Rogers Cup, because she already made the shot of the tournament.

The between-the-legs shot, known in the tennis world as a “tweener,” looks remarkably similar to one of the most famous shots ever.

Remember this?

Kasatkina enters the Rogers Cup as the No. 38 ranked player and won her first career WTA event at the Charleston Open earlier this year. She is taking on Italian Roberta Vinci in the Round of 64.