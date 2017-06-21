Haase upsets Thiem, Zverev advances at Gerry Weber Open

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
HALLE, Germany — Robin Haase upset second-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the second round of the Gerry Weber Open on Wednesday.
The 42nd-ranked Haase saved four of five break points as he advanced to the quarterfinals at the grass-court tournament. The Dutchman next faces Richard Gasquet of France, who defeated Australia’s Bernard Tomic 6-3, 6-3.
Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev maintained his good form with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of German compatriot and 2011 champion Philipp Kohlschreiber.
The 20-year-old Zverev, who opened with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Paolo Lorenzi on Tuesday, fired 10 aces and didn’t face a break point.
Zverev next plays seventh-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated German wild card Dustin Brown 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (6).