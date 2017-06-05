Halep and Svitolina advance to French Open quarter-finals

PARIS — In four previous matches on clay, Simon Halep had never been able to beat Carla Suarez Navarro.



The third-seeded Romanian took care of that problem on Monday at the French Open, routing Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.



"I was expecting a very tough game," said Halep, the 2014 French Open runner-up. "I managed to push her back."



Playing on Court Philippe Chatrier, Halep improved her career record against Suarez Navarro to 7-5 by beating the Spaniard for the second time in a row.



She will next face fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who rallied to beat Croatian qualifier Petra Martic 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.



The 290th-ranked Martic was leading 5-2 and 30-0 on Svitolina’s serve in the deciding set. The Ukrainian managed to hold serve, however, which allowed Martic to serve for the match at 5-3.



But Svitolina, who needed treatment on her back at the start of the third set, broke and soon won on her second match point, when Martic hit a backhand into the net.



"It was amazing tennis from Petra today and she was really striking the ball well," Svitolina said. "I was really happy to come back in the second set. Thanks to the crowd for cheering me on. They gave me the energy to fight."



Former champion Stan Wawrinka and top-ranked Andy Murray were to play later Monday.



The third-seeded Wawrinka, the French Open champion in 2015, will face 15th-seeded Gael Monfils. Murray, last year’s runner-up, will take on Karen Khachanov.