Hanfmann, Bautista Agut reach BMW Open quarterfinals

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut returns a ball. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

MUNICH — German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann upset eighth-seeded Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the BMW Open on Wednesday.

The 273rd-ranked Hanfmann converted seven of his 16 break opportunities to win in 2 hours, 19 minutes and line up a match against second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Bautista Agut was also made to work hard at the clay-court tournament, rallying to beat Marius Copil of Romania 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in just under 2 1/2 hours.

No. 3 Alexander Zverev, last year’s runner-up, was playing Jeremy Chardy of France, and veteran Tommy Haas faced fellow German Jan-Lennard Struff later.

