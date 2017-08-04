Heat forces Halep to withdraw from Citi Open in quarters

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WASHINGTON — Top women’s seed Simona Halep retired from her quarter-final match at the Citi Open on Friday because of the heat, allowing Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova to advance to the semifinals.
Halep, ranked second on the WTA Tour, retired trailing 1-0 in the third set after she and the seventh-seeded Makarova split the first two. Fourth-seeded German Julia Goerges beat sixth-seeded Monica Niculescu 6-3, 6-4, to advance.
Later in the day, Germany’s Andrea Petkovic defeated Toronto teenager Bianca Andreescu 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-2.
On the men’s side, eighth-seeded American Jack Sock defeated Thornhill, Ont., product and third-seeded Milos Raonic 7-5, 6-4 to reach the semifinals.