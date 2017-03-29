Injured Monfils to miss France’s Davis Cup quarter-final

PARIS — Gael Monfils has withdrawn from France’s Davis Cup quarter-final against Britain next month because of injuries to his left knee and Achilles tendon.

The French tennis federation said in a statement on Wednesday that Pierre-Hugues Herbert was also ruled out of the clay-court series in Rouen from April 7-9 because of a right thigh injury. France captain Yannick Noah called up Julien Benneteau and Jeremy Chardy to replace them in his squad.

Noah was aware of Monfils’ injuries when he named him as a substitute on Tuesday, but was hopeful that the player would recover and play.

France will also be without Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet.

Noah said that Tsonga lacks match fitness and is not ready to play following the birth of his first child. Gasquet is still recovering from appendix surgery.

Benneteau and Chardy are joining Nicolas Mahut, Lucas Pouille and Gilles Simon in the France team.

Britain captain Leon Davis said on Tuesday that top-ranked Andy Murray will also miss the series because of an elbow injury.

It will be the first time that France and Britain face off on clay since the British team won 3-2 in the Europe semifinals in 1978 at Roland Garros.