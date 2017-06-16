Lopez upsets Berdych, Zverev stops Haas at Stuttgart Open

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Lopez saved all nine break points he faced against the third-seeded Berdych.
Zverev defeated Haas 6-4, 6-4 for a semifinal against Lopez.
The 39-year-old Haas, who defeated Roger Federer in the second round on Wednesday, was playing for the last time at the grass-court tournament, and he was accompanied by his six-year-old daughter Valentina at the post-match news conference, where she sat on his lap.
"She is the biggest reason why I still do it," said Haas, who plans to retire at the end of the season. "On the whole it was a nice week."
Zverev said he was "a bit sorry, especially because I could always hear his daughter, who shouted, ‘Come on, Daddy!’ They’re special moments. He’s a champion."