Madison Keys outslugs CoCo Vandeweghe to win at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — Third-seeded Madison Keys outslugged No. 6 CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday to win the Bank of the West Classic in a thrilling display of power and serving by the two young American stars in their first career matchup.

Keys won her third career singles title and first on hardcourt playing under cloudless skies at Stanford. She finally got her chance by rallying back to deuce in the ninth game of the second set, when Vandeweghe surrendered her first service game after she saved two break points that game. Vandeweghe hadn’t dropped a set all tournament until the final.

Keys, who missed the first two months of the season following surgery on her left wrist, eliminated Wimbledon champion and top-seeded Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-2 in just 57 minutes Saturday night to snap Muguruza’s nine-match winning streak and advance to her first final this year.

A day later, Keys needed nearly that amount of time to win the first-set tiebreaker. She brilliantly returned serve and routinely pumped in her own serves from 114-118 mph to keep Vandeweghe on the defensive.

The 22-year-old Keys had never won a championship on home soil.