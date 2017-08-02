Maria Sharapova withdraws from Bank of the West Classic

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
STANFORD, Calif. — Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Bank of the West Classic with soreness in her left arm and underwent testing.
The tournament made the announcement Wednesday, saying wild-card entry Sharapova was pulling out of the event at Stanford based on the recommendation of a doctor as a "preventative decision" to avoid further injury trouble.
She had been scheduled to play Wednesday night, so seventh-seeded Lesia Tsurenko moves on to the quarterfinals.
Five-time major champion and former No. 1 Sharapova, who recently dealt with a left thigh injury after her April return from a 15-month doping ban, felt the injury late in her three-set opening win against American Jennifer Brady.
Sharapova says: "Toward the end of the Monday night’s match, I felt pain in my left forearm. After yesterday’s scan, the doctor has recommended I don’t risk further injury. Monday night’s crowd was so special and I wish I could continue playing but I have to make a preventative decision."