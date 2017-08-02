Maria Sharapova withdraws from Bank of the West Classic

STANFORD, Calif. — Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Bank of the West Classic with soreness in her left arm and underwent testing.

The tournament made the announcement Wednesday, saying wild-card entry Sharapova was pulling out of the event at Stanford based on the recommendation of a doctor as a "preventative decision" to avoid further injury trouble.

She had been scheduled to play Wednesday night, so seventh-seeded Lesia Tsurenko moves on to the quarterfinals.

Five-time major champion and former No. 1 Sharapova, who recently dealt with a left thigh injury after her April return from a 15-month doping ban, felt the injury late in her three-set opening win against American Jennifer Brady.

Sharapova says: "Toward the end of the Monday night’s match, I felt pain in my left forearm. After yesterday’s scan, the doctor has recommended I don’t risk further injury. Monday night’s crowd was so special and I wish I could continue playing but I have to make a preventative decision."