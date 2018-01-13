Mertens successfully defends Hobart International title

Elise Mertens, of Belgium. (Julio Cortez/AP)

HOBART, Australia — Second-seeded Elise Mertens broke Mihaela Buzarnescu’s serve in the opening game and went on to beat the Romanian 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 Saturday to win the Hobart International title for the second consecutive year.

The match started late due to rain and there were two lengthy stoppages during the match.

Buzarnescu was attempting to win her first WTA title at the age of 29.

