Milos Raonic critical of Margaret Court’s recent controversial comments

Milos Raonic advanced to the round of 16 at the French Open with a victory over Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, but that wasn’t the only reason the Canadian made headlines Friday.

Raonic was asked about recent comments made by tennis legend Margaret Court—comments deemed by many to be homophobic—and the 26-year-old Thornhill, Ont., native responded critically.

“I think they’re sort of really shocking comments to hear,” Raonic told reporters via Karolos Grohmann of Reuters.

Court, now a Pentecostal pastor in her native Australia, won more major titles than anyone in history during her tennis career. The 74-year-old has a tennis arena named after her at the National Tennis Centre at Melbourne Park in Victoria, Australia and some of her detractors want to see the venue renamed.

"I won't get necessarily into the politics on what something should and shouldn't be called, but I think to some extent definitely there should be some kind of apology and whatever repercussions," Raonic added.

Raonic faces Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday with a spot in the quarter-finals on the line.