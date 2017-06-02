Milos Raonic into fourth round of French Open after opponent retires

Canada's Milos Raonic plays a shot against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Friday, June 2, 2017. (Michel Euler/AP)

PARIS — Canadian Milos Raonic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open when opponent Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired from the match with a left thigh injury.

The fifth-seeded player from Thornhill, Ont., was leading 6-1, 1-0 when Garcia-Lopez stopped.

The Spaniard had already received treatment at the end of the first set.

It was the second retirement of the day.

David Goffin was forced out with an injured right ankle.

