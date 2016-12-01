Milos Raonic named Tennis Canada’s male player of the year

TORONTO — Milos Raonic has been named Tennis Canada’s male player of the year for the sixth straight time.

After rising from 14th to a career-high third in the world, the star from Thornhill, Ont., also captured most improved player honours.

Veteran Daniel Nestor was voted the doubles player of the year.

Raonic just completed his best season on the ATP World Tour. In addition to the No. 3 ranking, he also made the Wimbledon final and beat Swiss star Roger Federer to win the Brisbane title. Reaching six other semifinals, including the Australian Open, and ATP World Tour Finals, Raonic ended 2016 with a win-loss record of 52-17.

Nestor took the doubles award for the 14th time in his career. The 44-year-old Toronto native claimed three ATP titles this year at Nottingham, Washington and Antwerp to bring his career total to 91.

The awards are selected by a committee comprised of Tennis Canada personnel and the country's top national coaches.

The women's awards will be announced Friday.