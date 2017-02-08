Milos Raonic in Players’ Tribune: ‘I am at a crossroads in my career’

When Milos Raonic first began playing tennis at a high level his goal was to be a top-50 player. The Canadian fulfilled that goal in 2011 when he was just 20 years old.

Today, at age 26, Raonic is the No. 4-ranked player on the ATP World Tour. He isn’t even close to being in the twilight of his career, however he was contemplative in a letter he wrote to his future self in The Players’ Tribune.

“I am at a crossroads in my career, having fulfilled my original goals in tennis, while remaining short of the accomplishments of my idols,” Raonic wrote. “Sometimes I wonder if, by focusing on my goal, am I letting the world pass me by? Or is achieving my goal, through sheer persistence and drive, worth the sacrifices I have to make? My biggest phobia at this point in my life is the possibility that someday I’ll look back and feel like I didn’t realize my full potential as a player. That I didn’t get to No. 1. That I didn’t win the multiple Slams.”

Raonic first broke into the top 10 in 2014 and has been in the top five since October. Despite his overall success, Raonic has a disappointing 26-51 record against top-10 competition throughout his ATP career and has never won a Grand Slam — he nearly upset Andy Murray in the 2016 Wimbledon final but fell short in straight (albeit entertaining) sets. Raonic seemed apprehensive about the task of becoming the world’s best tennis player.

“You’re so close, but it feels so far,” Raonic said. “The steps are taller and the spotlight is so much brighter. And it’s making you that much more nervous. Suddenly, the road from No. 4 to No. 1 feels longer than any road you’ve ever taken. You’re struggling to learn how to relax without giving in to the fear of failure. Late last year you hired Richard Krajicek to bolster your attacking game in order to win against the players ranked higher than you.

“I wonder if I’ll climb the last three steps to No. 1. There’s a lot I can’t control. I guess that’s why I’m so meticulous about the things I can — my work ethic, my persistence, my energy.”