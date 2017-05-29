Milos Raonic reaches second round of French Open in straight sets

Canada's Milos Raonic returns the ball to Belgium's Steve Darcis during their first round match of the French Open (Petr David Josek/AP)

PARIS — Fifth-seeded Milos Raonic is safely through to the second round of the French Open after sweeping past Steve Darcis of Belgium in straight sets.

The Canadian took just 92 minutes to beat the 38th-ranked Darcis 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 — taking the final game to love.

Raonic, who grew up in Thornhill, Ont., will next play either Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil or Russian Mikhail Youzhny.

