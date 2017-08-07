Milos Raonic’s first match of Rogers Cup pushed back to Wednesday

Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic sits down with Arash Madani ahead of the Rogers Cup in Montreal to talk about growing up in Canada and more.

Milos Raonic’s first match of the Rogers Cup has been pushed back to Wednesday afternoon, Tennis Canada announced Monday.

The Canadian was scheduled to play Tuesday evening though he requested an extra day of training after suffering a minor injury while practising.

Raonic, the tournament’s sixth seed, is set to face the winner of Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino.

More from Sportsnet
Rogers Cup what to watch for: Which Nick Kyrgios will show up?
Daniel Goffenberg
Canada's Frank Dancevic fails to advance into Rogers Cup main draw
Canadian Press