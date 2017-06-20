Murray to face Thompson at Queen’s after Bedene withdrawal

LONDON — Andy Murray will face Jordan Thompson in the first round of the Queen’s grass-court tournament on Tuesday after the top-ranked player’s original opponent, Aljaz Bedene, withdrew because of a wrist injury.

Organizers made the announcement at the start of play on Day 2 of the Wimbledon warm-up event in west London.

Thompson, an Australian player ranked No. 90, lost to Jeremy Chardy in qualifying on Sunday.