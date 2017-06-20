Nishikori opens with hard-fought win at Gerry Weber Open

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
HALLE, Germany — Kei Nishikori toiled for his opening grass-court victory of the year, beating Fernando Verdasco 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Gerry Weber Open on Tuesday.
The third-seeded Japanese player saved nine of the 10 break points he faced to win in under 2 1/2 hours for a second-round meeting against Karen Khachanov of Russia.
Khachanov defeated Gilles Simon of France 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3.
German veteran Tommy Haas’ final appearance at the tournament was brief as he lost to Bernard Tomic 6-4, 6-4. The 39-year-old Haas, who made his Halle debut 20 years ago and won it twice, plans to retire at the end of the season.
The seventh-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat Carlos Berlocq 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, Robin Haase defeated David Ferrer 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 and Germany’s Mischa Zverev beat Slovakian qualifier Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4.
Eight-time champion Roger Federer was to open later Tuesday against Lu Yen-hsun of Taiwan.