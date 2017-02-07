No. 8 Renzo Olivo of Argentina advances in Ecuador

Argentina's Renzo Olivo returns the ball to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their Davis Cup World group first round tennis match in Gdansk, Poland, Sunday, March 6, 2016.(Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

QUITO, Ecuador — Eighth-seeded Renzo Olivo of Argentina defeated Emilio Gomez of Ecuador 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday to reach the second round of the clay-court Ecuador Open.

In another first-round match, qualifier Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain beat Brazil’s Rogerio Durta Silva 6-3, 6-1. Matthew Ebden of Australia also advanced, defeating Agustin Velotti of Argentina 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

All four top-seeded players have byes into the second round and were not in action on Tuesday. Ivo Karlovic is No. 1 followed by Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Paolo Lorenzi and Thomaz Bellucci.

