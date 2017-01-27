By the numbers: Federer vs. Nadal, the greatest rivalry in tennis

This year’s Australian Open has an air of nostalgia to it. Sure, we all get older and someday we’ll die, but age apparently isn’t what it used to be: just take a look at the matchups in this year’s finals.
The women’s singles final pits Serena Williams, 35, against sister Venus, 36. And somehow, because the tennis gods were feeling generous, the men’s final will feature the greatest rivalry in tennis: Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal.
Federer, like Serena, is already 35. Last year, after missing tournaments and dealing with a knee injury, he dropped out of the ATP Top 10 for the first time in more than 14 years.
#Fedal 2017.
It's happening.#ausopen pic.twitter.com/dFsEPIzFqA
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
On Friday, Federer defeated Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the first semifinal. “I never, ever in my wildest dreams thought I’d come this far in Australia,” he said after the win. “It’s beautiful. I’m so happy.”
The second semifinal lasted a brutal four hours and 56 minutes, but Nadal, 30, managed to overcome Gregor Dimitrov (6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4). The first words out of Nadal’s mouth after that epic win? “I am very tired.” That’s a sentiment likely to be echoed by North American audiences who choose to stay up—or wake up—for what will be an epic “Fedal” showdown, which airs Sunday morning at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.
"It's difficult to describe my emotions." - @RafaelNadal is back into the final of a Grand Slam! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/U6sy3CAoC4
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
Federer vs. Nadal
In all, Federer and Nadal have faced off 34 times in singles competition, and it’s Nadal who holds the lead in this legendary rivalry, with 23 wins and 11 losses.
|Year
|Tournament Name
|Surface
|Round
|Winner
|Score
|2004
|Miami
|Hard
|Round of 32
|Nadal
|6–3, 6–3
|2005
|Miami
|Hard
|Final
|Federer
|2–6, 6–7(4–7), 7–6(7–5), 6–3, 6–1
|2005
|Roland Garros
|Clay
|Semi-final
|Nadal
|6–3, 4–6, 6–4, 6–3
|2006
|Dubai
|Hard
|Final
|Nadal
|2–6, 6–4, 6–4
|2006
|Monte Carlo
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–2, 6–7(2–7), 6–3, 7–6(7–5)
|2006
|Rome
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–7(0–7), 7–6(7–5), 6–4, 2–6, 7–6(7–5)
|2006
|Roland Garros
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–4)
|2006
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Final
|Federer
|6–0, 7–6(7–5), 6–7(2–7), 6–3
|2006
|Tennis Masters Cup
|Hard
|Semi-final
|Federer
|6–4, 7–5
|2007
|Monte Carlo
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–4, 6–4
|2007
|Hamburg
|Clay
|Final
|Federer
|2–6, 6–2, 6–0
|2007
|Roland Garros
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4
|2007
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Final
|Federer
|7–6(9–7), 4–6, 7–6(7–3), 2–6, 6–2
|2007
|Tennis Masters Cup
|Hard
|Semi-final
|Federer
|6–4, 6–1
|2008
|Monte Carlo
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|7–5, 7–5
|2008
|Hamburg
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|7–5, 6–7(3–7), 6–3
|2008
|Roland Garros
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–1, 6–3, 6–0
|2008
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Final
|Nadal
|6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(8–10), 9–7
|2009
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Final
|Nadal
|7–5, 3–6, 7–6(7–3), 3–6, 6–2
|2009
|Madrid
|Clay
|Final
|Federer
|6–4, 6–4
|2010
|Madrid
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–4, 7–6(7–5)
|2010
|ATP World Tour Finals
|Hard
|Final
|Federer
|6–3, 3–6, 6–1
|2011
|Miami
|Hard
|Semi-final
|Nadal
|6–3, 6–2
|2011
|Madrid
|Clay
|Semi-final
|Nadal
|5–7, 6–1, 6–3
|2011
|Roland Garros
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1
|2011
|ATP World Tour Finals
|Hard
|Round Robin
|Federer
|6–3, 6–0
|2012
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Semi-final
|Nadal
|6–7(5–7), 6–2, 7–6(7–5), 6–4
|2012
|Indian Wells
|Hard
|Semi-final
|Federer
|6–3, 6–4
|2013
|Indian Wells
|Hard
|Quarter-final
|Nadal
|6–4, 6–2
|2013
|Rome
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–1, 6–3
|2013
|Cincinnati
|Hard
|Quarter-final
|Nadal
|5–7, 6–4, 6–3
|2013
|ATP World Tour Finals
|Hard
|Semi-final
|Nadal
|7–5, 6–3
|2014
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Semi-final
|Nadal
|7–6(7–4), 6–3, 6–3
|2015
|Basel
|Hard
|Final
|Federer
|6–3, 5–7, 6–3
While Nadal holds the lead in the Fedal rivalry, Federer has won 17 major singles titles. Nadal, on the other hand, has won 14.
Year-end ATP rankings
Over the years, both Federer and Nadal have spent time atop the ATP rankings. Federer hasn’t ended the year as No. 1 in the world since 2009, while Nadal last did so in 2010. Currently, Federer sits 17th, while Nadal is ranked ninth. Here’s a look at their year-end ATP rankings over the course of their careers.
|Roger Federer
|Rafael Nadal
|1998
|301
|1999
|64
|2000
|29
|2001
|13
|811
|2002
|6
|200
|2003
|2
|49
|2004
|1
|51
|2005
|1
|2
|2006
|1
|2
|2007
|1
|2
|2008
|2
|1
|2009
|1
|2
|2010
|2
|1
|2011
|3
|2
|2012
|2
|4
|2013
|6
|1
|2014
|2
|3
|2015
|3
|5
|2016
|16
|9
Whatever happens on Sunday, the Fedal showdown is sure to be must-watch TV. As Nadal said of the impending matchup with Federer: “I’m very happy for me and very happy for him, because we are going to be in a very nice moment.”