By the numbers: A look at the Williams sisters’ rivalry

Mark your calendars for something spectacular: Serena Williams and Venus Williams will face off in the Australian Open final, which airs at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Saturday morning.
It’s a dream matchup for tennis fans, whose reaction was likely something akin to Venus’s overjoyed celebration when she beat fellow American Coco Vandeweghe in the first semifinal on Thursday.
This woman just won a Major semi. But also a Top Model pose down, a drag ball vogue fight, and maybe even a Showcase Showdown. pic.twitter.com/p4UYYUetza
— Wesley Morris (@Wesley_Morris) January 26, 2017
“No matter what happens, we’ve won,” said Serena in an on-court interview following her 6-2, 6-1 win over Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the second semifinal. “A Williams is going to win this tournament.”
The occasion will mark the Williams sisters’ ninth meeting in a major final. Serena, 35, currently sits at No. 2 on the WTA Rankings, while Venus, 36, sits at No. 17. The elder Williams sister—whom Serena described as her “toughest opponent”—has not made a Grand Slam final since Wimbledon in 2009, when she lost in straight sets to Serena. The last time Venus made the Australian Open final was all the way back in 2003. She lost to Serena in that one, too.
"For us both to be in the final is the biggest dream come true for us." #Serena on playing #Venus in the final #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/C8aSHSsxE0
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017
Williams vs. Williams
In all, Serena and Venus have faced off 27 times. (The two were set to battle in the 2001 Indian Wells semifinal, but Venus withdrew shortly before the match was set to begin.) The younger Williams sister currently holds the lead in the all-time record with 16 wins and 11 losses.
|Year
|Tournament Name
|Surface
|Round
|Winner
|Score
|1998
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Second
|Venus
|7–6(4), 6–1
|1999
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Quarterfinal
|Venus
|6–4, 6–2
|1999
|Lipton International Players Championships
|Hard
|Final
|Venus
|6–1, 4–6, 6–4
|1999
|Grand Slam Cup
|Carpet
|Final
|Serena
|6–1, 3–6, 6–3
|2000
|The Championships
|Grass
|Semifinal
|Venus
|6–2, 7–6(3)
|2001
|Indian Wells Masters
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Serena
|Walkover
|2001
|US Open
|Hard
|Final
|Venus
|6–2, 6–4
|2002
|NASDAQ-100 Open
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Serena
|6–2, 6–2
|2002
|French Open
|Clay
|Final
|Serena
|7–5, 6–3
|2002
|The Championships
|Grass
|Final
|Serena
|7–6(4), 6–3
|2002
|US Open
|Hard
|Final
|Serena
|6–4, 6–3
|2003
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Final
|Serena
|7–6(4), 3–6, 6–4
|2003
|The Championships
|Grass
|Final
|Serena
|4–6, 6–4, 6–2
|2005
|NASDAQ-100 Open
|Hard
|Quarterfinal
|Venus
|6–1, 7–6(8)
|2005
|US Open
|Hard
|Fourth
|Venus
|7–6(5), 6–2
|2008
|Bangalore Open
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Serena
|6–3, 3–6, 7–6(4)
|2008
|The Championships
|Grass
|Final
|Venus
|7–5, 6–4
|2008
|US Open
|Hard
|Quarterfinal
|Serena
|7–6(6), 7–6(7)
|2008
|Sony Ericsson Championships
|Hard
|Round Robin
|Venus
|5–7, 6–1, 6–0
|2009
|Barclays Dubai Tennis Championships
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Venus
|6–1, 2–6, 7–6(3)
|2009
|Sony Ericsson Open
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Serena
|6–4, 3–6, 6–3
|2009
|The Championships
|Grass
|Final
|Serena
|7–6(3), 6–2
|2009
|Sony Ericsson Championships
|Hard
|Round Robin
|Serena
|5–7, 6–4, 7–6(4)
|2009
|Sony Ericsson Championships
|Hard
|Final
|Serena
|6–2, 7–6(4)
|2013
|Family Circle Cup
|Clay
|Semifinal
|Serena
|6–1, 6–2
|2014
|Rogers Cup
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Venus
|6–7(2), 6–2, 6–3
|2015
|The Championships
|Grass
|Fourth
|Serena
|6–4, 6–3
|2015
|US Open
|Hard
|Quarterfinal
|Serena
|6–2, 1–6, 6–3
WTA Rankings
Here's a look at the sisters' year-end WTA rankings over the course of their careers thus far.
|Venus
|Serena
|1995
|205
|1996
|216
|1997
|22
|99
|1998
|5
|20
|1999
|3
|4
|2000
|3
|6
|2001
|3
|6
|2002
|2
|1
|2003
|11
|3
|2004
|9
|7
|2005
|10
|11
|2006
|46
|95
|2007
|8
|7
|2008
|6
|2
|2009
|6
|1
|2010
|5
|4
|2011
|102
|12
|2012
|24
|3
|2013
|49
|1
|2014
|18
|1
|2015
|7
|1
|2016
|17
|2
Venus has never won the Australian Open, and she hasn't won a Grand Slam title in almost nine years. Serena, on the other hand, has won the tournament six times. Should she take the victory on Saturday—as she's favoured to—she'll have earned her 23rd Grand Slam singles title, an Open-era record.