Pouille to face Feliciano Lopez in Stuttgart Open final
Lucas Pouille of France serves to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their quarterfinal match at the Mercedes Cup tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany Friday, June 16, 2017. (Daniel Maurer/dpa via AP)
STUTTGART, Germany — Lucas Pouille will play Feliciano Lopez in the final of the Stuttgart Open.
Pouille, the No. 4 seed, defeated fellow French player Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 7-5, and Lopez prevailed 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-5 over the sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany in the other semifinal on Saturday.
Lopez, who upset the third-seeded Tomas Berdych on Friday, will play his first final of the season as he bids for his sixth career title.
Pouille, who was given a wild card to play at the grass-court tournament, will be going for his second title of the season and his third overall.