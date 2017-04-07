Pouille gives France early lead over Britain in Davis Cup quarterfinals

ROUEN, France — Lucas Pouille gave France a 1-0 lead over Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals by beating Kyle Edmund 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-3 Friday.

Jeremy Chardy will next face Dan Evans in the second singles on indoor clay at the Kindarena in Rouen.

The 17th-ranked Pouille is France’s top player in the absence of No. 10 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and No. 11 Gael Monfils, while No. 22 Richard Gasquet is also out.

Edmund, ranked 47th, was filling in for top-ranked Andy Murray, who’s nursing an elbow injury.

Edmund was leading 5-2 in the second-set tiebreaker before losing four straight points.

Pouille broke Edmund's serve four times overall, dropping his own twice. Pouille, a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, was more decisive in the rallies, hitting 30 winners compared to 20 for Edmund.

Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015, beating France in the quarterfinals.