Queen Elizabeth II steps down as patron of Wimbledon
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves as she arrives in the Royal Box on the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon in 2010. It was the Queen's first visit to Wimbledon since 1977.(Anja Niedringhaus/AP)
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II is stepping down as patron of Wimbledon.
The 90-year-old queen has been patron of the All England Club since 1952, and last made an appearance at the Wimbledon tournament in 2010.
Prince William’s wife, Kate, will replace the queen.
All England Club chairman Philip Brook says "we would like to thank Her Majesty for her long and unwavering service to the club and the championships during her time as our patron."
Buckingham Palace said Tuesday the queen will step down from her role at more than 20 charities and organizations, including the Rugby Football Union, the Welsh Rugby Union, the Amateur Swimming Association, the Lawn Tennis Association, the Rugby Football League and the British Cycling Federation.