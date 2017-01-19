Raonic can take advantage of Djokovic’s absence at Australian Open

Milos Raonic has accomplished a lot in his young career, but the most sought-after tennis prize still eludes him.

Coming into the 2017 season ranked No. 3 in the world, the Australian Open presents Raonic with an opportunity to win his first Grand Slam. But before he could get there, he was expected to find world No. 2 and 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic waiting for him in the semifinals.

Things have changed.

After Djokovic’s stunning second round loss to Denis Istomin — the 117th ranked player in the world — the uphill path to the Australian Open finals has tilted in Raonic’s favour.

The head-to-head numbers between Raonic and Djokovic are quite staggering. Raonic won a single set against the Serbian in 2014 and that remains the only set he has taken in their eight matches. It should be noted the 26-year-old Canadian was still developing his all-around game through many of these matchups, while Djokovic was at his peak level of greatness.

With one big problem out of the picture, Raonic can turn his attention to several smaller ones. Here's a breakdown of his next matchup and the toughest competition that could potentially follow, based on player ranking.

Round 3

Opponent: Gilles Simon (25)

Record: 3-1

Last meeting: 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win in quarter-finals at 2015 Aegon Championships.

Round 4

Potential Opponent: Roberto Bautista Agut (13)

Record: 4-0

Last meeting: 6-1, 6-4 win in quarter-finals at 2016 Aegon Championships.

Potential Opponent: David Ferrer (21)

Record: 0-4

Last meeting: 6-7, 6-7 loss at 2012 Barcelona Open in Spain.

Quarterfinals

Potential Opponent: Gael Monfils (6)

Record: 3-3

Last meeting: 6-3, 6-4 win in round robin at 2016 ATP Finals.

Potential Opponent: Rafael Nadal (9)

Record: 2-6

Last meeting: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win in quarter-finals at 2017 Brisbane International.

Semifinals

Potential Opponent: Dominic Thiem (8)

Record: 2-0

Last meeting: 7-6, 6-3 win in round robin at 2016 ATP Finals.

Potential Opponent: David Goffin (11)

Record: 1-2

Last meeting: 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in round of 16 at 2016 Wimbledon.

Finals

Potential Opponent: Andy Murray (1)

Record: 3-9

Last meeting: 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 loss in semifinals at 2016 ATP Finals.

Potential Opponent: Stanislas Wawrinka (4)

Record: 1-4

Last meeting: 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-3 win in round of 16 at 2016 Australian Open.

The pool remains littered with talent, which is to be expected in any major tournament, but without Djokovic in the picture, Raonic has the upper-hand. He's won all of his recent matches against his potential opponents (with the exception of Ferrer, who he last played as a rookie in 2012, and of course Murray, who seemingly beat everyone last season).

The Canadian has never advanced past the semifinals at the Australian Open, but this year is shaping up to be as good a chance as any to change that.