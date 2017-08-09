Raonic falls woefully short of expectations at Rogers Cup

We expected that a player from suburban Toronto would be able to make a run at this year’s Rogers Cup, but we figured it would be Milos Raonic.

Instead it’s Richmond Hill’s Denis Shapovalov who remains as Canada’s last hope at the tournament in Montreal, with Thornhill’s Raonic having dropped his second-round match 4-6, 4-6 to France’s Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday.

Consider it a bitter pill to swallow for the player whose ranking has dropped from No. 3 in the world down to No. 10 in the span of 11 months.

“I didn’t do the things I needed to do well,” Raonic said, roughly 25 minutes after packing up his gear and leaving centre court with his shoulders slumped and his head down.

“He was the one that was able to dictate more than I was,” he added.

It was Mannarino who led in every statistical category, keeping the ball in play and forcing Raonic to dig deeper than he appeared capable of digging on this night.

Chalk it up as one more disappointing outcome for Raonic in an injury-riddled 2017 that’s forced him to take a step back after a breakthrough 2016 that saw him reach the final at Wimbledon.

There was the hamstring issue, which limited him to just five matches from the end of his quarter-final loss to Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open in January straight through to the end of May. It forced him to retire early from tournaments in Delray Beach and Miami, respectively.

And then there was the injury to Raonic’s left wrist, aggravated in the lead up to this week’s action. It had hampered him at this year’s Wimbledon and re-appeared over this past weekend, pushing his match with Mannarino from Tuesday over to Wednesday and forcing him to run around his two-handed backhand from start to finish.

“It’s just really flared up over the last few days,” Raonic explained. “I wasn’t even able to hold the racquet [Monday]. That’s why I did request as many hours as possible before I stepped on court to play.”

But, in fairness, it was a bout of adversity he could’ve overcome against an opponent he had beaten in straight sets in their only previous meeting.

Raonic came out dressed from head-to-toe in vibrant Canadian garb, wearing a red shirt, white shorts and red shoes, and he got off to a shockingly sleepy start. He double-faulted out of the gate, on his way to getting broken at love, and he failed to register a point before the third game of the match.

His groundstroke of choice—his hammer of a forehand—produced 11 unforced errors in the first set alone, and his lightning bolt of a serve failed to deliver more than a single ace in the match.

The crowd tried to jolt Raonic to life in the second set, clapping him up and cheering him on, but a break from Mannarino to go up 5-4 proved too much for the big man to overcome.

“I wanted to have definitely a different storyline here,” said Raonic. “It is what it is. Hopefully I can turn it around very quickly because today was not a level of tennis to be proud of.”

He classified the wrist injury as “nothing serious,” suggesting rest would allow the inflammation causing him pain to subside. Now that he’s out of Montreal early, he’ll have the opportunity to rest up before traveling to the Tour’s next stop in Cincinnati.

Raonic will have an opportunity there and one in North Carolina to sharpen his game up before traveling to New York for the U.S. Open later this month. There was great hope he’d find his best self at home, in Canada, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“I was just there trying to make the most of what I had to today,” Raonic said.

We expected he’d have more.