Raonic stunned by Mannarino in 2nd round of Rogers Cup

Milos Raonic has been eliminated from the Rogers Cup after losing to Adrian Mannarino of France 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

Raonic was dealing with a wrist injury before the match, but struggled with his serve all match long. Mannarino hit four aces to just one for the Canadian, while committing four double faults.

Mannarino will now face either David Goffin or Hyeon Chung in the third round. A potential meeting with Rafael Nadal awaits in the quarterfinals.