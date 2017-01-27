Raonic withdraws from Davis Cup after injury at Australian Open

Canada’s Davis Cup team will have to play without Milos Raonic again.

Sources told Sportsnet that the World No. 3 will miss next weekend’s World Group tie in Ottawa because of an injury he suffered in the Australian Open loss to Rafael Nadal.

Raonic had originally committed to face Great Britain, but for the second straight January an adductor issue flared up in Melbourne which affected him in the year’s first major.

This will be the fourth consecutive Davis Cup tie that Raonic will miss for Canada, dating back to the quarter-final absence in Belgium in July, 2015.

Canada will likely replace Raonic with Peter Polansky on the team, joining Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov and Daniel Nestor. An official announcement is expected later today.

Missing for Great Britain will be World No. 1 Andy Murray, who had previously announced his absence following an early exit from the Australian Open.

Raonic last played for Canada's Davis Cup team in the first round of the 2015 World Group event, helping win that tie over Japan.