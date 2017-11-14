Raonic’s coach tweets he and Canadian tennis star have split ways

Milos Raonic and one of his longtime coaches, Riccardo Piatti, appear to be going their separate ways.

Piatti took to Twitter Tuesday to send his regards to the Canadian tennis star for the “fantastic years” they worked together, wishing “Milos the greatest success in his career.”

Piatti has worked with Raonic since Dec. 2013 and helped the Thornhill, Ont., native reach as high as No. 3 in the ATP world rankings.

In June this year, Raonic added Mark Knowles as a new coach to his team. He also brought on board Javier Piles in October.

The 26-year-old Raonic shut himself down for the remainder of 2017 in mid-October due to injury concerns.