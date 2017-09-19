Report: Coach Thomas Hogstedt splits with Canada’s Genie Bouchard

A difficult 2017 season appears to have become even tougher for Canada’s Genie Bouchard.

According to Tennis.Life’s Stephanie Myles, Bouchard’s coach, Thomas Hogstedt, has parted ways the 23-year-old Montreal native and has already signed with another player.

Hogstedt worked with Bouchard through the first three months of her comeback 2016 season and then returned for 2017.

His departure would be more salt in the wound for what’s been a tumultuous year for the No. 87-ranked Bouchard, who has missed the last two tournaments in Quebec City and Seoul with a virus she caught in New York competing in the U.S. Open. She is also expected to miss the upcoming Wuhan Open in China.

In 17 tournaments played this year, Bouchard has only made it out of the first round six times and sports just a 13-18 record.