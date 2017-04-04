Roger Federer, Bill Gates to play doubles for charity

SEATTLE — How’s this for a doubles team? Roger Federer and Bill Gates.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion and the billionaire Microsoft co-founder will pair up in a one-set exhibition match in Seattle on April 29 to support children’s education in Africa.

Federer and Gates will play against John Isner — the American who won the longest match in tennis history — and an as-yet-unannounced celebrity partner. Then Federer and Isner will square off in a best-of-three-sets singles exhibition.

Proceeds from the Match for Africa 4 will benefit the Roger Federer Charitable Fund and Roger Federer Foundation.

Tickets go on sale Thursday.

Federer added to his record total of major championships by winning the Australian Open in January.

He is 19-1 this season, including a title at Key Biscayne, Florida, on Sunday.