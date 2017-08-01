Roger Federer confirms he will play in 2017 Rogers Cup

The Rogers Cup has just added a heavy dose of star power.

Tennis superstar Roger Federer has confirmed he will play in the 2017 Rogers Cup, which will feature the men’s event in Montreal from Aug. 4-13 and the women’s event in Toronto from Aug. 5-13.

“I’m happy to be coming back to Montreal, as I have not had the chance to play there for many years,” Federer said in a press release Tuesday. “This 2017 season has been very exciting and I am really looking forward to being back on the court on the ATP Tour.”

This marks the first time Federer, a 19-time Grand Slam champion, will compete in Montreal since 2011.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old has won two Rogers Cup titles (2004, ’06) over his his decorated career. He’s in the middle of a banner year, having captured the Australian Open and Wimbledon so far in 2017, in addition to winning titles at Indian Wells, Miami and Halle.