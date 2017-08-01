Roger Federer confirms he will play in 2017 Rogers Cup

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Rogers Cup has just added a heavy dose of star power.
Tennis superstar Roger Federer has confirmed he will play in the 2017 Rogers Cup, which will feature the men’s event in Montreal from Aug. 4-13 and the women’s event in Toronto from Aug. 5-13.
“I’m happy to be coming back to Montreal, as I have not had the chance to play there for many years,” Federer said in a press release Tuesday. “This 2017 season has been very exciting and I am really looking forward to being back on the court on the ATP Tour.”
This marks the first time Federer, a 19-time Grand Slam champion, will compete in Montreal since 2011.
The soon-to-be 36-year-old has won two Rogers Cup titles (2004, ’06) over his his decorated career. He’s in the middle of a banner year, having captured the Australian Open and Wimbledon so far in 2017, in addition to winning titles at Indian Wells, Miami and Halle.