Sasnovich gives Belarus lead over Swiss in Fed Cup semi

MINSK, Belarus — Aliaksandra Sasnovich upset Viktorija Golubic to give Belarus a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in their Fed Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Sasnovich’s aggressive style, with 36 winners to Golubic’s 22, helped give her the edge in an almost three-hour battle which ended 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 to the Belarusian.

With former top-ranked Victoria Azarenka taking a break to raise her first child, No. 96 Sasnovich is the only member of the Belarus team ranked in the top 100. Golubic is 54th.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays Swiss opponent Timea Bacsinszky later Saturday in the second singles rubber of the best-of-five semifinal.