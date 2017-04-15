Schiavone beats Arruabarrena in Claro Open Colsanitas final

BOGOTA _ Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone captured her eighth career title with a 6-4, 7-5 win over fourth-seeded Lara Arruabarrena at the Claro Open Colsanitas on Saturday, showing she still has plenty of good tennis left in her as she winds down her career.

The 36-year-old Schiavone hadn’t won a main-draw WTA match all year before stunning 2016 French Open semifinalist Kiki Bertens and three other seeded players to win her first title since last year’s Rio Open.

Schiavone, the 2010 Roland Garros champion, has announced she will retire at the end of this season. With the win in Bogota, her ranking will improve from No. 168 to near the top 100, helping her chances of gaining direct entry to the French Open for her final appearance.

"I’m not thinking about retirement," the Italian said after the match, according to the WTA website. "I’m enjoying tennis."