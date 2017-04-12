Second-seeded Suarez Navarro advances to second round at Biel

BIEL, Switzerland — Second-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro eased to a 6-1, 6-2 win over 86th-ranked American Julia Boserup in the Biel Ladies Open first round on Wednesday.

The 23rd-ranked Spaniard, who got a wild card to enter an indoor hard-court event making its WTA Tour debut, forced six breaks of serve for victory in 68 minutes.

Seventh-seeded Julie Goerges of Germany advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Oceane Dodin of France 6-4, 6-3.

All four second-round matches Wednesday were won in straight sets.

Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-1, 6-2; Elise Mertens of Belgium beat Mona Barthel of Germany 6-2, 6-4; and Anett Kontaveit of Estonia won 6-3, 6-2 against Evgeniya Rodina of Russia.