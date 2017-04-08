Serbia into Davis Cup semis after doubles win vs. Spain

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia wrapped up a Davis Cup quarter-final victory against Spain by winning a five-set doubles on Saturday.

Viktor Troicki and Nenad Zimonjic beat Pablo Carreno Busta and Marc Lopez 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in three hours.

Serbia has an unassailable 3-0 lead, and will go to France in the semifinals in September.

Its only previous match against France was in the 2010 final, where it won 3-2 in Belgrade for its first and only title.

Serbia has reached the semifinals for the first time in four years.

Troicki won his second point for Serbia in the quarter-final, after beating Carreno Busta in the second singles on Friday. Novak Djokovic won the opening singles.

Five-time champion Spain was trying to make the semifinals for the first time since 2012, but without its two highest-ranked players, Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut.