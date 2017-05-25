Shvedova becomes fifth player to retire from Nuremberg Cup

NUREMBERG, Germany — Yaroslava Shvedova became the latest player to retire from the Nuremberg Cup on Thursday, when she withdrew because of an injury after losing the first set of her quarterfinal to Misaki Doi of Japan 6-4.

Doi will meet defending champion Kiki Bertens in the semifinals. Bertens defeated fifth-seeded Alison Riske of the United States 6-4, 6-3.

Czech qualifier Barbora Krejcikova rallied to defeat Carina Witthoeft, the last German in the clay-court tournament, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), and will next face second-seeded Yulia Putintseva or Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the semifinals.

Cirstea won the first set on Thursday evening, Putintseva took the second and the score was 6-3, 3-6, 4-4 before their quarterfinal was suspended due to darkness at the outdoor, clay court tournament. The match was scheduled to resume on Friday.

Shvedova's injury followed retirements by Laura Siegemund with a knee injury on Wednesday, Eugenie Bouchard with an ankle injury on Monday, and earlier withdrawals by Alexandra Cadantu, and Maria Sakkari, who had been playing Doi in the first round.