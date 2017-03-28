Sock, Isner lead US against Kyrgios, Australia in Davis Cup

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Jack Sock, John Isner, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson will represent the United States against host Australia in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on April 7-9.

U.S. captain Jim Courier announced his roster Tuesday.

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt’s squad is Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson, Sam Groth and John Peers.

No. 16 Kyrgios and No. 17 Sock are the only players on either team ranked in the ATP’s top 20.

The best-of-five series will be played on an outdoor hard court in Brisbane.

The U.S. leads Australia 26-20 in their Davis Cup meetings, including a victory by the Americans in last year's first round.