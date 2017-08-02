Stan Wawrinka withdraws from Rogers Cup, Western & Southern Open

Stan Wawrinka, the No. 4 ranked player in the world, has announced his decision to withdraw from this month’s Rogers Cup in Montreal and Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, the 32-year-old cited the need to take time off to recover from an injury that has “plagued [him since] Wimbeldon [sic] has been resolved.”

Wawrinka, a three-time major championship winner, got off to a strong start to the 2017 season reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, and the finals of the French Open, losing to eventual tournament champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in those matches.

At Wimbledon, however, the Swiss star fell in the first round to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in four sets. He appeared to be bothered by an injury and afterwards it was revealed he hurt his left knee while playing. The injury has kept him out of action ever since.

Wawrinka is likely attempting to get healthy in time for the U.S. Open, which begins play on Aug. 28.