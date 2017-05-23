Suarez-Navarro to meet Stosur in Strasbourg quarterfinals

Carla Suarez Navarro rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Klara Zakopalova to give Spain a 2-1 lead over the Czech Republic as their postponed Fed Cup series picked up on Monday. (Andrew Brownbill/AP)

STRASBOURG, France — Fourth-seeded Carla Suarez-Navarro beat American Christina McHale in straight sets on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Strasbourg International.

The Spaniard, who won 6-4, 6-1, is the highest-seeded player left in the tournament after top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki withdrew on Monday because of back trouble and No. 2 Elena Vesnina lost her first-round match. Third-seeded Mirjana Lucic-Baroni pulled out before the tournament started.

Suarez-Navarro will meet Samantha Stosur in the quarterfinals after the Australian swept past Madison Brengle of the United States 6-0, 6-1.

Shuai Peng of China is also safely through after beating Amandine Hesse of France 7-5, 6-2, but ninth-seeded Monica Puig is out after losing 6-2, 6-3 to Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

More from Sportsnet
Maria Sharapova awarded wild card into Rogers Cup main draw
Canadian Press
Genie Bouchard out of Nuremberg Cup, doubtful for French Open
Associated Press