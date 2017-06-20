Tamira Paszek taking indefinite break from tennis

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
VIENNA — Tamira Paszek is taking an indefinite break from tennis after being diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain disorder.
A winner of three WTA titles, the 26-year-old Austrian says on her Instagram account that she is "unsure when I will be able to return back to competition … the chances are high that I will only be back on tour in 2018."
Paszek hasn’t played on the WTA Tour since September 2016, and failed to win a game before pulling out of two lower-level matches this year.
Paszek was 15 when she won her first title in Portoroz, Slovenia, in 2006. In a career marred by injuries, she also won in Quebec in 2010 and Eastbourne in 2012 before reaching a career-high 26th the following year.