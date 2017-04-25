Thiem beats Edmund to reach 3rd round in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — Fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Kyle Edmund of Britain to advance to the third round of the Barcelona Open on Tuesday.

Thiem saved all six break points he faced against Edmund to earn his 19th victory of the year. The ninth-ranked Austrian won the Rio Open title in February.

Lucky loser Yuichi Sugita of Japan rallied to earn a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over ninth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France, who was playing in his first tournament for two months after recovering from appendicitis surgery.

Eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany defeated 2013 finalist Nicolas Almagro of Spain 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 in the second round despite trailing 3-1 in the decisive set.

South African Kevin Anderson beat 13th-seeded David Ferrer of Spain 6-3, 6-4, while Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil defeated Renzo Olivo of Argentina 6-1, 6-1 to set up a second-round match against defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Top-seeded Andy Murray will play his second-round match against Bernard Tomic of Australia, who defeated German Dustin Brown 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.