Tomas Berdych withdraws from Rogers Cup with injury

Tomas Berdych sits down with Arash Madani to talk about playing quality opponents at Wimbledon, being optimistic for summer play and much more.

MONTREAL – Tomas Berdych withdrew from the Rogers Cup on Tuesday with a rib injury.

The No. 10 seed from the Czech Republic was due to face Nikoloz Basilashvili in first-round play on Tuesday afternoon.

He was replaced by lucky loser Ernesto Escobedo, who went on to Basilashvili 7-6(4), 6-4.

"I am sorry I have to apologize all my Montreal fans. I couldn’t play, because of my rib disfunction I need to get well to go to office soon!!," Berdych tweeted.

The 31-year-old has 13 career titles but is yet to win this year. He’s posted a 33-15 record so far in 2017.

More from Sportsnet
Polansky serves up gutsy performance to upset fellow Canuck Pospisil
Eric Engels
Canadian tennis on full display on first day of Rogers Cup
Alessandro Lobalsamo