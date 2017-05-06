Top-seeded Carreno Busta beats Ferrer in Estoril semifinals

ESTORIL, Portugal — Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta beat fourth-seeded David Ferrer 6-3, 6-3 in an all-Spanish semifinal of the Estoril Open on Saturday.

Carreno Busta will play third-seeded Gilles Muller in the final on Sunday after the Luxembourger beat Kevin Anderson of South Africa 7-5, 6-4.

Carreno Busta broke Ferrer three times and excelled at landing his opening serve, compared to Ferrer’s 53 per cent first-serve accuracy which led to four double faults.

Carreno Busta has two career titles, both won on hard courts in 2016. He reached Rio de Janeiro final in February.

Carreno Busta and Muller have split their two previous meetings, but the Spaniard's win came at Estoril in 2015.

Muller won his first title this season in Sydney in January.