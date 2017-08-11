Twitter reaction: Canada falls in love with Denis Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov talks about his massive win over Rafael Nadal and soaking up the energy from the Montreal crowd.

Denis Shapovalov is a star, ladies and gentleman.

The 18-year-old Canadian upset world No. 2 Rafael Nadal in dramatic fashion in third-round action at the Rogers Cup Thursday night.

Nadal took the first set 6-3 before Shapovalov rebounded to win the second 6-4, forcing a heart-pounding final set. The two went back and forth as tennis fans, including a front-row Wayne Gretzky, sat on the edge of their seats.

Shapovalov was able to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the tiebreaker to take the final set 7-6, while simultaneously thrilling a nation and making some history.

The teen was 143rd on the ATP ranking heading into the match and is the second-youngest person to defeat Nadal on the Tour—the youngest being Borna Coric back in 2014 as a 17-year-old.

Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is now set to face Adrian Mannarino, fresh off a win over Milos Raonic, in the quarter-finals.

Before that happens, however, here’s a look at some of the best reaction to Shapovalov’s stunning upset of Nadal.

