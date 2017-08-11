Twitter reaction: Canada falls in love with Denis Shapovalov

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Nadal took the first set 6-3 before Shapovalov rebounded to win the second 6-4, forcing a heart-pounding final set. The two went back and forth as tennis fans, including a front-row Wayne Gretzky, sat on the edge of their seats.
Shapovalov was able to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the tiebreaker to take the final set 7-6, while simultaneously thrilling a nation and making some history.
The teen was 143rd on the ATP ranking heading into the match and is the second-youngest person to defeat Nadal on the Tour—the youngest being Borna Coric back in 2014 as a 17-year-old.
Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is now set to face Adrian Mannarino, fresh off a win over Milos Raonic, in the quarter-finals.
Before that happens, however, here’s a look at some of the best reaction to Shapovalov’s stunning upset of Nadal.