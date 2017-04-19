Twitter Reax: Did Serena Williams win Grand Slam while pregnant?

Serena Williams. (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Tennis superstar Serena Williams hinted at her pregnancy on Wednesday afternoon, posing with a belly bump and the caption “20 weeks” in a photo posted to her Snapchat.

If the caption is to be believed, it would mean that Williams, arguably the greatest female player ever, won the Australian Open in January while pregnant.

Williams, 35, is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who proposed to her this past December. She defeated sister Venus with a 6-4, 6-4 victory a month later to record her 23rd major singles title.

Here’s a sample of how Twitter reacted to the news.

