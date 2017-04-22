Vandeweghe gives U.S. lead over Czech Republic in Fed Cup semi

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — CoCo Vandeweghe beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-1-6-4 Saturday to give the United States a 1-0 lead over defending champion Czech Republic in the Fed Cup semifinals.

The Czechs have won the top team event in women’s tennis the last three years and five of the last six. The winner of this series will play Belarus or Switzerland for the title. That semifinal is 1-1.

Vandeweghe, ranked No. 24, raced to a one-set lead in 27 minutes.

No. 49 Shelby Rogers of the U.S. faces No. 38 Katerina Siniakova in the second singles of the best-of-five series. They have played once before, with Siniakova winning a qualifying match for 2015 Italian Open.