Vekic beats Konta in 3 sets to win Nottingham final
Croatia's Donna Vekic kisses the trophy after winning the women's final on day seven of the Nottingham Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre, England, Sunday June 18, 2017. Vekic, defeated Britain's Johanna Konta 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5. ( Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
NOTTINGHAM, England — Unseeded Donna Vekic recovered from a poor start to beat top-seeded Johanna Konta of Britain 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 Sunday in the Aegon Open final for her second singles title.
Eighth-ranked Konta looked to have overcome a mid-match wobble as she recovered to lead her Croatian opponent 5-4 in the final set but Vekic struck back again.
Konta, playing her first career final on grass, broke the 20-year-old Vekic in the first game and powered through the opening set.
Vekic’s recovery started as she broke to lead 3-1 in the second set. Konta immediately broke back but lost the set on a tiebreaker and fell 3-1 behind in the decider before recovering to draw back level and then lead.
After serving to stay in the match, Vekic claimed a crucial break and served out for victory at the Wimbledon warmup.