Williams sisters back out of Australian Open doubles bracket

Venus and Serena Williams have withdrawn from the Australian Open doubles tournament as a result of an elbow injury to the eldest sister.

The Americans were ranked 15th in the women’s doubles bracket and had been scheduled to take on the unseeded duo of Timea Babos from Hungary and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova from Russia.

Venus played well in her singles match on Tuesday, beating Stefanie Voegele 6-3, 6-2 in second round action. Serena will look to accomplish the same feat against Lucie Safarova. The world No. 2 is looking to win a record-breaking 23rd major.

They will both continue to play in the women's singles tournament.

The sisters have won four Australian Open women's doubles titles together in their career (2010, 2009, 2003 and 2001) and are 14-0 as a team in Grand Slam finals.