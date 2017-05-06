Zverev in 5th final after beating Bautista Agut at BMW Open

MUNICH — Alexander Zverev defeated second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 7-5, 7-5 Saturday to reach the final of the BMW Open.

The 20-year-old German fired nine aces to advance to his fifth ATP tour final and improve on his semifinal finish at the clay-court tournament last year.

Zverev won in St. Petersburg last year and took his second title in Montpellier in February.

Third-seeded Zverev will face Chung Hyeon from South Korea or Argentine qualifier Guido Pella in Sunday’s final.

Earlier Saturday, Chung defeated Martin Klizan of Slovakia 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in their quarterfinal, which was suspended Friday due to darkness.